Taapsee Pannu calls out trollers in latest ode to women athletes

A day after the release of the trailer of her sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket', actor Taapsee Pannu paid an ode to all the women athletes who are body-shamed and being called "masculine". Taapsee took to her Twitter account on Friday and posted a short video compilation of some of the harsh, rude comments she received by trollers on her athletic physique for the upcoming film.

The trolling ranged from calling her 'Mard' to nasty remarks of asking her to change her gender. One hate comment for Taapsee in the clip was, "Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today." As per reports, the comment was made by actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter in April this year.

Without a show of any aggression, Taapsee mastered calling out all her haters with ease. Along with the video she tweeted, "Heartfelt thank you. From yours Truly. But there are many women who actually hear this daily for no fault of theirs. An ode to all the athletes who give their sweat and blood to the sport and their nation and still get to hear this. #RashmiRocket #AbUdneKaTimeAaGayaHai."

The trailer revealed that the plot of 'Rashmi Rocket' revolves around gender testing on female athletes and how Taapsee's character faces discrimination for not being conventionally feminine. Looks like the film is a reflection of reality, since the actor herself has been shamed on the internet for looking like a female athlete, who in the eyes of the trollers, have "masculine" bodies.

Opening up on these hate comments during the virtual press conference of the film's trailer launch, Taapsee said, "Who defines what's feminine and what is not? Is it just about your muscular build that you will be judged on who is a female and who is not? Do you realize that there are some hormonal imbalances that are there in certain females by default, it is not their choice? It might be a result of that they end up having the kind of physique that they have." Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, 'Rashmi Rocket' has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The film is set to release on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5. (ANI)

