Patricia Arquette to direct, star in limited series 'Love Canal'

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct and executive produce limited series ''Love Canal''. The show, currently in development at Showtime, is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book “Paradise Falls'' by journalist Keith O'Brien.

According to Variety, Colette Burson is penning the series and will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer. The story centres on a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. ''The women became activists when they realised that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighbourhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they took on the chemical industry and the US government and inspired the first major environmental rights legislation in the US,'' the logline reads.

Showtime is producing the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)