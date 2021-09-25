Sikandar Kher expresses joy on 'Aarya' earning International Emmy nomination

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2021 were announced recently, and the popular web series 'Aarya' has bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. 'Aarya' is a crime drama series, starring Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Chandrachur Sing, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar.

The series is directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat and produced by Ram Madhvani, Amita Madhvani, and Endemol Shine India. In the web series, Sikandar Kher plays the role of Daulat, Aarya's (Sushmita) close confidant, who is very protective of her.

Talking about the nomination, Sikandar shared, "It's absolutely wonderful to have been nominated for the Emmy International, I think that we were very lucky to be a part of something that Ram and Amita envisioned and did the way they did. I truly believe that good things come to good people and they are just absolutely beautiful." He further expressed his joy for being chosen amongst other impressive "content-driven narratives".

"A lot of great content-driven narratives were screened, this year, through various OTT platforms and to be chosen from such an impressive line-up is a big deal. I congratulate all my co-stars and the entire crew of 'Aarya' for this awesome feat," Sikandar added. 'Aarya' has received rave reviews from the audience and currently, post-production on the show's second season is underway.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The second season of the crime thriller will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family.

For the Best Drama Series category, 'Aarya' is competing against Chile's 'El Presidente', Israel's 'Tehran' and the British show 'There She Goes'. Winners for the International Emmy Awards 2021 will be announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on November 22 in New York. (ANI)

