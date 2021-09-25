UK unveils new medal to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The UK government on Saturday unveiled the design of a new medal to be awarded to frontline workers of the country in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign next year.

The medal, awarded to frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces with five years’ service, will form part of commemorations of 70 years of the 95-year-old British monarch’s rule in 2022. Designed by Timothy Noad of the official College of Arms group, the medal is made of nickel silver and features an image of the Queen with the Latin inscription ‘Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’, which stands for ‘Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith’.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the dedication and service of those who, like the Queen, tirelessly serve our country,” said UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

“From the troops who serve overseas to the emergency services workers at home who run towards danger when others would flee, we are honoured to have such dedicated and professional public servants who keep us safe. 2022 is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate and say thank you to Her Majesty and all those who work so hard to make Britain Great,” she said.

The medal will be awarded to individual George and Victoria Cross bravery medal recipients and serving members of the Armed Forces and emergency services, among others, and will act as a “token of the nation’s thanks to those who diligently serve the public”, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

The history of awarding medals to mark Royal Jubilee’s dates back to the Victorian period, when the first medal was awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign.

DCMS said plans are also being developed to mark the contribution of key workers, including National Health Service (NHS) staff, to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will announce further plans in due course.

It has previously been announced that 2022 will mark a year of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a four-day official holiday weekend from 2-5 June, which includes Trooping the Colour, the lighting of beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving, a concert, Platinum Pageant and nation-wide street parties.

Next year, Britain is also set to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Festival 2022, which will celebrate the cross collaboration of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)