One Punch Man Season 3: Renewal possibility & what to expect

Updated: 26-09-2021 00:47 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 release date is not confirmed yet. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man
  • Country:
  • Japan

One Punch Man Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Japanese superhero anime. Fans are ardently looking forward to its airing since Season 2 was released in April 2019.

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed but the good part is that the anime is not canceled yet. Additionally, there are still a handful of manga chapters left to be adapted. As of now, a total of 23 volumes have been taken for the first two seasons of the anime.

Viewers think One Punch Man Season 3 could happen in the future because the action-packed Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, which has widened the possibility of Season 3. One Punch Man Season 3 episodes are expected to be filled with more actions than we saw in the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain anime lovers across the world. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

Season 2 concludes by showing Garou fighting against a group of heroes. The upcoming episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 are reportedly expected to have more actions compared to the previous seasons.

The theory predicts that a good number of heroes might be portrayed in the upcoming season. The heroes will be moving into the hideout of Monsters and will have some fantastic fights. Saitama has the ability to defeat his rival with a single punch. But that's not going to happen in One Punch Man Season 3. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers.

According to ScreenRant, this could lead to a series of several one-to-one fights. For instance, S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash could take on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

It would also allow manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its leader Lord Orochi. Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist into the story. Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 release date is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

