KonoSuba Season 3: release status & other recent updates

After a long break, a spinoff of the Japanese light novel series KonoSuba is returning with Season 3. Perhaps, it will be one of the longest breaks in the anime yet after the first two seasons were released in January 2016 and 2017, respectively. Later it was dubbed in English and released again in 2020.

KonoSuba, short for "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!" Season 3 was announced via Twitter on July 18. The Twitter post informed that there will be a new production coming soon, and the team will keep informing the updating reports to the fans.

Although the social media announcement didn't confirm whether there will be KonoSuba Season 3 or a spin-off, the creators didn't dishearten fans and ultimately after a long time, the anime is returning in some form.

The series follows KazumaSatō, a boy who is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements following his death, where he forms a dysfunctional adventuring party with a goddess, an archwizard and a crusader.

Following the incredible success of the first two seasons, an anime film adaptation of the series was released on August 30, 2019. The story of KonoSuba has been adapted to Volume 5 of the manga in the series and the movie. Now the good news is as of July 2021, a total of 13 volumes has been released in Japan.

Currently, there is no trailer and no confirmations on the cast for KonoSuba Season 3. But we did expect the same cast members to return from the second season.

The release date for KonoSuba Season 3 is yet to be revealed, but we guess it is likely to come in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 993 to show Momonosuke's execution, know in detail!