Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil shoot for second schedule of 'Vikram'

South stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have begun filming for the second schedule of their upcoming Tamil actioner Vikram.Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed the 2021 blockbuster Master, took to Twitter late Saturday evening and posted a picture of Sethupathi and Faasil from the sets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 13:23 IST
South stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have begun filming for the second schedule of their upcoming Tamil actioner ''Vikram''.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed the 2021 blockbuster ''Master'', took to Twitter late Saturday evening and posted a picture of Sethupathi and Faasil from the sets. The crew is reportedly filming in Puducherry.

''Absolute Bliss. #VikramSecondSchedule,'' the director captioned the picture. Billed as an high-octane action drama, ''Vikram'' also stars South superstar Kamal Haasan. This is the first time the trio would be featuring in a movie.

The film, which went on floors in July and had a first schedule of nearly three weeks, is produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

''Vikram'' is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

