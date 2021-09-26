Left Menu

Netflix drops first teaser of documentary on Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs'

The first teaser for 'Jeen-Yuhs', an upcoming documentary focusing on the life and career of American rapper Kanye West, was recently unveiled by Netflix during its Tudum event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:36 IST
Netflix drops first teaser of documentary on Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs'
A still from the teaser of 'Jeen-Yuhs' (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The first teaser for 'Jeen-Yuhs', an upcoming documentary focusing on the life and career of American rapper Kanye West, was recently unveiled by Netflix during its Tudum event. According to Variety, co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, the three-act documentary will follow West over a 20-year period.

'Jeen-Yuhs' will show behind-the-scenes footage of West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and ultimately a global brand. The documentary is also said to look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West. The teaser featured a home video of West and Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey) rapping their song 'Two Words' from West's 2004 album 'The College Dropout'.

West recently finally released his long-awaited album 'Donda' at the end of August, which broke records upon its release. Variety reported that the album set a new record by reaching No. 1 on Apple Music's Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. According to Apple, on the album's first full day of release, 'Donda' was streamed over 60 million times in the U.S. The album also broke the 2021 record for being the most-streamed artist and album in one day, and 'Donda' became the third most-played album on its first day of release on Apple Music ever.

Earlier this year, West won his first gospel Grammy and 22nd career Grammy for his 'Jesus Is King' album, marking the first time since 2013 that he has received honours from the Recording Academy. In addition to winning traditional gospel album for 'Jesus Is Born' at the GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards, West also picked up rap/hip hop album for 'Jesus Is King' and rap/hip-hop recorded song for 'Follow God'.

Coodie and Chike have previously worked with West on his 2004 music video 'Jesus Walks (Version 3)' and 'Through the Wire'. A premiere date for 'Jeen-Yuhs' has not been announced, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021