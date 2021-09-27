Left Menu

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson to feature in Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will feature in Dharma Productions' much-anticipated film 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:57 IST
Mike Tyson to feature in 'Liger' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In the latest development, the production house announced on their official Twitter handle that their much-awaited film will also feature boxing legend Mike Tyson. The news comes a day before the film's director Puri Jagannadh's birthday. Sharing a video, introducing the master of the ring, the production house tweeted, "Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger! #NamasteTyson #HbdPuriJagannadh."

The professional boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. The makers earlier held a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the film due to the Covid situation.

'Liger'was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time. Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

