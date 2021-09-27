Left Menu

'Rashmi Rocket' makers release first song 'Ghani Cool Chori' teaser

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to burn the dance floor with her moves in the festive number 'Ghani Cool Chori', the first song from her upcoming movie 'Rashmi Rocket' whose teaser was released on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:15 IST
'Rashmi Rocket' makers release first song 'Ghani Cool Chori' teaser
Taapsee Pannu in a still from 'Ghani Cool Chori' teaser. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to burn the dance floor with her moves in the festive number 'Ghani Cool Chori', the first song from her upcoming movie 'Rashmi Rocket' whose teaser was released on Monday. Taapsee Pannu starrer Zee5 Original 'Rashmi Rocket' has already sparked a lot of excitement among the audience post the trailer launch. Building the anticipation even further, the makers have now launched the teaser of the first song 'Ghani Cool Chori' from the movie featuring Taapsee.

While the song gives us a hint of being a folk, peppy number with a festive feel to it, Taapsee looks gorgeous in a traditional Garba avatar, all set to groove to the dance track. 'Ghani Cool Chori' seems to establish Taapsee's character Rashmi as a 'cool' girl! Taapsee shared the song teaser with the audience, especially her fans on social media. The full song will be out on Tuesday.

Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She is an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity. Rashmi's life takes a turn when she is called in for a gender verification test, leaving her shattered. Accused of being a fraud and banned from the national team, she files a human rights violation case and thus begins her fight to regain her respect and a personal battle to uphold her identity and get back to the race of life.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The movie is set to premiere on Zee5 on October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021