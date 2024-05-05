Bengal under attack: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee urges people to resist maligners

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said people should vote against those who want to malign the image of West Bengal.

Speaking at a public rally at Kaliganj in Nadia district in support of Trinamool Congress Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Mahua Maitra, Banerjee while referring to a purported video which surfaced on Saturday, claimed ''that it has been amply proved that how BJP is making tireless efforts to tarnish the image of West Bengal.'' The TMC on Saturday released a video on social media, claiming that the footage vindicated its stand that the ''BJP was behind the Sandeshkhali episode.'' The purported video, the authenticity of which was not verified by PTI, showed a local BJP leader of Sandeshkhali saying that the saffron party had paid money to women of the area to make false rape allegations against Trinamool Congress leaders.

''Defeat those who want to demean and malign Bengal for the sake of few votes'', the Trinamool Congress national general secretary said.

Allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against TMC leaders have surfaced in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The Trinamool Congress leader said the BJP government had expelled Maitra from the Lok Sabha only for raising questions against crony capitalists in Parliament.

''People of Krishnanagar had voted for Maitra as their representative in Lok Sabha. But she was expelled from the Lok Sabha by the BJP. Was there any proper investigation against her. The government failed to take action against those who had illegally entered Parliament'', Banerjee said.

He said ''BJP is sowing the seeds of divisive politics. Now it is for the people to give a befitting reply by making her win by a greater margin than before and send her again to the Parliament.'' The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that it is a matter of time and BJP's exit is imminent.

''The life of the BJP government is ticking away. The exit of the saffron party is imminent'', he said.

Banerjee said that it is time to install a progressive and democratic government at the Centre. This is also the time to strengthen the hands of the Trinamool Congress to help form a democratic government at the Centre.

He said those who made false rape allegations, should be brought to task.

Polling for the Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 13.

Later, speaking at a road show at Malda Dakshin, he alleged that the BJP has stooped so low that it has lowered the prestige of women by making false rape allegations by them using money power.

''The saffron party has demeaned the prestige of women by making false rape allegations at Sandeshkhali. How the local BJP leaders have maligned the honour and dignity of women before their masters in Delhi. So time has come to give them a befitting reply in the elections. Now our party's stand on Sandeshkhali that it is a conspiracy of the BJP has been vindicated by the purported sting video which surfaced yesterday'', Banerjee said.

''This BJP should be ousted from power immediately which only the Trinamool Congress can do. They want to change the country's Constitution'', he said.

