Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 spoilers: Truth behind Saiyan Burdock to be exposed

One of the most popular Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Chapter 77 is the upcoming installment, and there is no doubt that the manga enthusiasts in Japan and across the world are passionately waiting for it. However, they need to wait till October, when the manga will be released as per its monthly schedule.

Fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 will highlight the truth behind Saiyan Burdock. Lastly, we saw the Prince of Saiyan, Vegeta decided to fight with Granolah alone, and Goku agreed. Goku told Vegeta to stay alive.

But Granolah crushes the Prince of Saiyan. Meanwhile, Namekian Monato arrives, and the battle stops since he knows the Saiyans. Monato reveals Saiyans are Burdock that saved them. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 will start from here.

Dragon Ball Super has been in the fight of Saiyans vs. Granolah, since the Saiyans were fooled by one of the Heeters and caused them to clash with Granolah.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 starts with land strikes that dominate Vegeta's powers of Destruction. He asks Vegeta if he is thickening, but now he has become stronger than him. The Prince of Saiyans gets furious and curses Granolah.

Granolah releases laser beans from his palm to shoot Vegeta. However, while Vegeta tries to fly, Granolah appears behind him and puts his leg on Vegeta's head and reminds him about that Super Ego he told him during the fight.

Granolah asks Vegeta to accept that he got defeated. Granolah starts to shower Vegeta with a barrage, suddenly Kakarrot arrives and blocks the attack before he gets hurt. Vegeta is surprised. Goku lands a large left hook which makes Granolah vomit blood.

Granolah fled away and from the Saiyans. Vegeta and Goku decided to team up. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 will show how Saiyans destroy the strongest warrior of the universe, Granolah.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 is expected to come out on October 20, 2021. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

