Boruto Episode 218: Can Kawaki execute his plan to save Boruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 218 is one of the crucial episodes of the manga as it will showcase the final battle against IsshikiOtsutsuki. Naruto has taken his new form, Baryon Mode, which will damage IsshikiOtsutsuki's body as the latter has only five minutes left.

Boruto Episode 218 titled "Partner" shows that Isshiki forced Kawaki to appear at another dimension and said, "you're just a life that will be stuffed out to become my vessel." Kawaki thinks a world without Lord Seventh Hokage has no worth to him. He did rather be dead.

The upcoming chapter will also highlight what will happen to Naruto if he loses his Baryon Mode during the battle. According to the post of the Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck, "Boruto's consciousness has been taken over by Momoshiki, and Kawaki comes up with a secret plan to save him! The final phase of the battle against Isshiki!!"

The official synopsis for Boruto Episode 217:

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 217 Isshiki and Sasuke are both surprised by the tremendous chakra Naruto displays in his new form. Naruto sent Boruto to Sasuke and told him to protect the boy.

Sasuke notices that Naruto's power is now on par or greater than Isshiki's as Naruto manages to catch the enlarged rods thrown at him, angering Isshiki even more. Growing desperate after seeing his blood, Isshiki begins raining down enlarged rods, but Naruto avoids them and knocks Isshiki around, even hitting him with a Rasengan. However, Naruto begins to feel the drawbacks of Baryon Mode and Isshiki releases Naruto is sacrificing his life force for this power. Meanwhile, Amado is surprised by Kawaki's prosthetic arm, which runs on Naruto's chakra, and they are all shocked as the chakra in the prosthetic begins weakening. Coughing up more blood, Isshiki uses his Byakugan to see that Naruto is siphoning his life force off as well and the Hokage taunts him.

Isshiki grabs Naruto and senses that Kawaki is connected to Naruto's chakra due to his prosthetic arm. He then summons Kawaki to their location and goes after him until Sasuke blinds him with a smoke bomb that blocks the Byakugan's vision. In desperation, Isshiki unleashes all his shrunken rods on the battleground and holds Naruto hostage, thinking that Kawaki would come to help him. Isshiki begins counting down, which reminds Kawaki of the time Jigen used to train him and threaten to kill his pet fish, whenever he would hideaway. He also remembers everything good that happened to him, since he came to the Leaf, prompting him to come out of hiding."

Boruto Episode 218 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 218 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. Fans can follow Crunchyroll to watch the live streaming episodes in Japanese with English subtitles. Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 218 Preview.

