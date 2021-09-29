Left Menu

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna to come up with new series 'Sanak'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to come up with her new directorial titled 'Sanak -Ek Junoon'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:14 IST
Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna to come up with new series 'Sanak'
Vikram Bhatt with his daughter Krishna. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to come up with her new directorial titled 'Sanak -Ek Junoon'. The web series follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship.

Talking about the project, Krishna said, "Love has always fascinated me as an emotion, and with the web, a creator can craft an expansive world sans any limitations. Sanak is a love story that is made with heart, told from the heart and has a lot of heart." Vikram is extremely excited about his daughter's web series.

He said, "We have a weaved many nuances into this tale. It is about dreams, desires, destiny and so much more. I can't wait for the audiences to experience Krishna's poetic labour of love." 'Sanak', which will stream on MX Players, stars Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021