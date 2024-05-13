Left Menu

Seasoned Politician S M Krishna's Condition Remains Stable at Hospital

Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna's health remains stable, according to the hospital. The 92-year-old is undergoing treatment for an acute respiratory infection and is receiving adequate support. Krishna was admitted to Manipal Hospital on April 29 for a minor ailment.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:09 IST
Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna's health continues to remain stable, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Monday.

The hospital said on Saturday the 92-year-old former External Affairs Minister admitted in its ICU continues to be on adequate support, and that he is being treated by pulmonologist Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and the critical care team lead by Dr Sunil Karanth.

''Shri S M Krishna continues to remain stable with adequate support,'' Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Krishna was admitted to Manipal Hospital for a ''minor ailment'' on April 29.

He was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital here on April 21, for treatment of an acute respiratory infection, and discharged a few days later.

