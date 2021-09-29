Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 wraps up filming: actor shares details of difficult stunt

The upcoming action spy film, Mission: Impossible 7 has officially wrapped up its filming in September 2021. The "Light the Fuse" podcast shared the news on Twitter, via Martin Smith's (a gaffer for the film) Instagram account. Despite several delays, MI7 is finally gearing up for its release.

"Mission: Impossible 7" is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 30, 2022. The plot and the subtitle for Mission: Impossible 7 is under wraps. The writer and director, Christopher McQuarrie earlier teased the theme, which will run through the next two installments in the series – which would open opportunity for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. The sequels will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

Mission: Impossible 7 will feature one of the most challenging adventures and stunts that Tom Cruise ever had in his career. And that is saying something. It involves jumping a motorcycle off of a huge ramp over a cliff.

Speaking to Empire the actor said, "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp. The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Christopher McQuarrie has penned the film besides the direction. J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Cruise are on board as producers. Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver are the executive producers. Taggart serving as cinematographer and Lorne Balfe is returning to compose a score for the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films, after scoring the sixth one.

In terms of cast, the one and only Tom Cruise is reprising the role of Ethan Hunt. Other returning cast members include Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn, an IMF technical field agent), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust, a former MI6 agent), Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell, an IMF computer technician), and Vanessa Kirby (AlannaMitsopolis, a black market arms dealer), Henry Czerny (Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF).

Henry Czerny was last seen in the first "Mission: Impossible" film. PomKlementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, LamprosKalfuntzos and Greg Tarzan Davis have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Paramount Pictures is all set to bring Mission: Impossible 7 to cinemas on September 30, 2022, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in November 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood movies.

