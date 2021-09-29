Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty to star in supernatural thriller

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:47 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty to star in supernatural thriller
Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty have been roped in for a supernatural thriller to be directed by Sabbir Khan.

According to a source close to the project, the film is titled ''Adbhut''.

''We have Nawazuddin and Diana on board for the movie, which will be directed by Sabbir Khan. It is a supernatural thriller,'' the source said.

The film is most likely to go on floors next month.

It marks the second collaboration between Sabbir and Nawazuddin after 2017's ''Munna Michael''.

Nawazuddin, who has received a best actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Netflix film ''Serious Men'', has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Kangana Ranaut's production ''Tiku Weds Sheru'', and romantic-comedies ''Jogira Sa Ra Ra'', opposite Neha Sharma, and ''Bole Chudiyan'' with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Diana is awaiting the release of ''Shiddat'', which is slated to be released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar and a Malayalam film with South star Dulquer Salmaan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

