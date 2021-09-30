Apple bags rights of Brad Pitt, George Clooney's new thriller
Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and George Clooney are all set to reunite for a new thriller, whose rights have been acquired by American tech giant Apple.
Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and George Clooney are all set to reunite for a new thriller, whose rights have been acquired by American tech giant Apple. Other popular streaming platforms Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros were also involved in a bidding war for the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts will write, helm and produce the upcoming project. Clooney and Pitt will star and produce via their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Clooney and Pitt last starred together in the 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise. They were also a part of 'Burn After Reading'. (ANI)
