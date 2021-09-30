PVR unveils renovated PVR Saket with Bond film 'No Time To Die' screening

Multiplex chain PVR Limited on Thursday reopened its renovated marquee property PVR Saket with the screening of the latest James Bond movie ''No Time To Die''.

Earlier known as PVR Anupam, the four-screen theatre had been closed for two years for renovation. The reopening of the flagship multiplex property was marked by the screening of the much-awaited movie ''No Time To Die'', which features British star Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as 007.

Designed with modern interiors along with new-age technologies, PVR Saket now has a total seating capacity of 745, the multiplex said in a statement.

Its largest auditorium can seat 302 audiences, while the smallest can accommodate 93 people. All auditoriums have seating with more width and space for legroom to provide a comfortable movie viewing experience, it added. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and MD of PVR Limited, said he was personally invested in the renovation of PVR Saket due to the theatre being the ''first multiplex from PVR and the first multiplex in the country'' when it opened in 1997.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's ''Yes Boss'' was the first feature film that was screened at the theatre.

''I was just very keen to revamp it in such a way that when people come, they get a massive wow factor. At the same time, we have maintained the nostalgia that so many people have experienced in this property. So that's why we call it a legacy property,'' Bijli told PTI.

''We have a wall which displays the history of this property, right from 1997 to now -- all the movies that we played and everything. So I wanted people to just come to it and not take this as just another PVR,'' he added.

PVR Saket was shuttered for renovation in October 2019 and incidentally, Khan was among those who had attended the theatre's closing ceremony.

The renovated auditoriums are powered by Christie 4K projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, cleanest, sharpest and brightest images possible, the company said.

PVR Saket also boasts of advanced immersive in-theatrical technological solutions like Dolby ATMOS sound with pro-ribbon HF, it added.

The patrons of PVR Saket should feel nostalgic as well as up-to-date when they watch a movie at this theatre, said Bijli. ''For the new generation, which did not visit the property when it opened in 1997, it should be something very youthful, vibrant and experiential. It is very different from the whole experience of watching movies at home, which they did in the last 20 months.

''For the old ones who were there during the previous avatar of PVR Anupam, they should feel nostalgic and at the same time, they should feel up-to-date,'' he said.

With the relaunch of PVR Saket, PVR Cinemas has now 155 screens in 35 properties in the Delhi NCR region, and 265 screens across 60 properties in Northern India.

In total, the multiplex chain has 849 screens at 177 properties in 72 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

