Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021

Model Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh has emerged as the winner of of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and will represent India at the global pageant of Miss Universe 2021 to be held in December in Israel. Pune-based Ritika Khatani has been crowned LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2021 and will be India's face at the international Miss Supranational 2021 competition. Sonal Kukreja from Jaipur is the first runner. The winners were picked by jury comprising Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, singer Kanika Kapoor, billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani, actor-model Angad Bedi, fashion desigers Shivan & Narresh and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari late on Thursday.

The star-studded finale saw performances by actor Malaika Arora and singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar. The beauty pageant was hosted virtually owing to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Title Sponsor was fabric brand LIVA, while the event was co-powered by short video platform MX TakaTak. The finale will air on October 16 at 7pm on MTV channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)