Left Menu

Berlin Film Festival sets in-person event for 2022 edition, reveals dates

The experiences of the last months have shown that on-location events can take place safely and successfully, and how important they are for dialogue and exchange, they added.The organisers also said the 2022 festival programming would be roughly similar to Berlinales pre-COVID-19 edition in 2020.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 18:57 IST
Berlin Film Festival sets in-person event for 2022 edition, reveals dates
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Berlin Film Festival will return to being an in-person event with its 2022 edition, the organisers announced on Thursday.

In a statement, posted on the famed film gala's official website, the organisers said the 72nd edition of the festival will be held from February 10 to 20, 2022.

The festival, also known as Berlinale, was one of the last major international festivals to be held in person before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the festival was held in an online-only format.

The organisers also revealed the dates for the festival's parallel events -- the European Film Market from February 10 to 17; the Berlinale Co-Production Market from February 12 to 16; and Berlinale Talents February 12 to 17.

Furthermore, the World Cinema Fund will focus on on-site offerings and will also provide online formats.

''We’re very pleased to bring the festival back to the big screen in February: with a multifaceted programme, the red carpet, stars and the amazing Berlinale audiences,'' said festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. ''The need for a physical festival experience and face-to-face encounters is strongly evident in both the industry and the public. The experiences of the last months have shown that on-location events can take place safely and successfully, and how important they are for dialogue and exchange,'' they added.

The organisers also said the 2022 festival programming would be ''roughly similar'' to Berlinale's pre-COVID-19 edition in 2020. Short films, which were struck from the Generation sidebar for this year’s festival, will return to the section in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021