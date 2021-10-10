Left Menu

Gigi Hadid wishes 'baby sister' Bella Hadid with heartfelt birthday note

Supermodel Bella Hadid received the best birthday wish from her elder sister Gigi Hadid, as she turned 25 on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:51 IST
Gigi Hadid wishes 'baby sister' Bella Hadid with heartfelt birthday note
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Supermodel Bella Hadid received the best birthday wish from her elder sister Gigi Hadid, as she turned 25 on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gigi shared an adorable sneak peek from Bella's birthday party at their home where the birthday girl could be seen holding Gigi's daughter Khai in her hands, as she gazes at the baloons.The picture was taken from the back, to keep the baby's face concealed.

Sharing the picture, Gigi wrote, "We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual bodyguard and a forever protector as an auntie." "I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve!!!!!! Can't wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap," she added.

The snap garnered more than 8 million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans and fellow celebrity followers also poured in adorable wishes for the supermodel in the comments section. With the picture, it is also evident that Gigi is keeping up with her word on making sure that her one-year-old daughter Khai has a private upbringing.

Gigi had earlier pleaded with fans and publications to blur out her baby's face when it went viral over social media and later thanked people who respected her request. Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.

E! News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year. In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'. Khai was born in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021