Israel's Precise Strike on Hamas Compound in Rafah Under Review

Israel's military announced a precise strike on a Hamas compound in Rafah, southern Gaza. The operation targeted significant Hamas terrorists using precise munitions and intelligence. Following reports that the strike caused a fire and harmed civilians, the incident is now under review by the IDF.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-05-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 02:52 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military said on Sunday it had carried out a precise strike on a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but that it was reviewing the incident following reports that the strike caused a fire and civilians were harmed.

"An IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating. The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas' use of the area," the military said.

"The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

