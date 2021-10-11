Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor announces his new film 'The Lady Killer'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to come up with a new thriller titled 'The Lady Killer'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:30 IST
Arjun Kapoor announces his new film 'The Lady Killer'
Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to come up with a new thriller titled 'The Lady Killer'. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the upcoming film revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty and how they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Excited about the project, Arjun said, "When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited!" 'The Lady Killer' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021