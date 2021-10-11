Arjun Kapoor announces his new film 'The Lady Killer'
Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to come up with a new thriller titled 'The Lady Killer'.
Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to come up with a new thriller titled 'The Lady Killer'. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the upcoming film revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty and how they embark on a whirlwind romance.
Excited about the project, Arjun said, "When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited!" 'The Lady Killer' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
