US deeply troubled by Georgia's 'Kremlin-style' foreign agent legislation, White House says
The White House said on Tuesday the United States is "deeply troubled" by Georgia's "Kremlin-style" foreign agents legislation, which Western countries have criticized as authoritarian and Russian-inspired.
Georgia's parliament on Tuesday passed the third and final reading of a foreign agents bill, clearing a major hurdle on its way to becoming law.
"We are deeply troubled by Georgia's Kremlin-style legislation," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "If this legislation passes, this will compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia," she said.
