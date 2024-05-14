Left Menu

US deeply troubled by Georgia's 'Kremlin-style' foreign agent legislation, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:25 IST
US deeply troubled by Georgia's 'Kremlin-style' foreign agent legislation, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Tuesday the United States is "deeply troubled" by Georgia's "Kremlin-style" foreign agents legislation, which Western countries have criticized as authoritarian and Russian-inspired.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday passed the third and final reading of a foreign agents bill, clearing a major hurdle on its way to becoming law.

"We are deeply troubled by Georgia's Kremlin-style legislation," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "If this legislation passes, this will compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024