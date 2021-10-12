Odd News Roundup: Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 02:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view

Seeking to please his wife who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next. "I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Vojin Kusic, 72, told Reuters, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

