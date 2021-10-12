Left Menu

Anthony Hopkins to reunite with Florian Zeller for 'The Son'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:53 IST
Anthony Hopkins to reunite with Florian Zeller for 'The Son'
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who received the best actor Oscar for Florian Zeller's directorial debut ''The Father'' earlier this year, has teamed up with the filmmaker for his next feature ''The Son''.

While ''The Son'' is the follow-up to ''The Father'', the upcoming film will not revolve around the same characters as the first movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hopkins joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and newcomer Zen McGrath in the film that has just wrapped production in London.

Zeller said after their journey on ''The Father'', it was impossible for him to make another film without Hopkins, whose role is being kept under wraps.

''He was the first one to read The Son's script, as one of its characters was written especially for him. Having him by our side to tell this new story has been an honor, a profound joy and very emotional,'' the director said.

To play the titular role in ''The Son'', Zeller said he wanted ''a new, unexpected face'', a quality McGrath possessed.

''After a global casting search, I found Zen and was immediately dazzled by his intensity and his emotional power,'' he added.

''The Son'' follows Peter (Jackman) and his new partner, Beth (Kirby), whose life with their new baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife, Kate (Dern), turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath).

Zeller and ''The Father'' co-writer Christopher Hampton adapted ''The Son'' from Zeller's acclaimed stage play.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films are producing alongside Zeller and ''The Father'' producer Christophe Spadone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021