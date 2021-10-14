Left Menu

President greets citizens for Dusshera, hopes festival strengthens moral foundation of society

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and hoped that the festival will strengthen the moral foundation of the society besides inspiring all to work for nation-building.In his message, he said, On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In his message, he said, ''On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad.'' Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. ''This festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue,'' he said. The persona of Lord Rama and his righteous conduct as Maryada-Purushottam is an ideal for all, Kovind said.

“May this festival strengthen the moral foundation of the society and inspire all the citizens to work for nation-building,” the president was quoted as having said in the statement.

