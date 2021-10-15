Left Menu

Millicent Simmonds, Rachel Brosnahan to lead 'Helen & Teacher'

When Ms. Sullivan is courted by the young and brilliant publisher, John Macy, tensions escalate between the two women threatening the bonds of their friendship.Helen Teacher has a screenplay by Laetitia Mikles and Westmoreland.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:41 IST
Millicent Simmonds, Rachel Brosnahan to lead 'Helen & Teacher'
  • Country:
  • United States

''A Quiet Place'' breakout Millicent Simmonds will feature alongside ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' star Rachel Brosnahan in an upcoming movie about deaf, blind and disability rights activist Helen Keller.

Titled ''Helen & Teacher'', the period biographical drama will be directed by Wash Westmoreland of ''Still Alice'' fame, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Simmonds, who will portray Keller in the film, is in fact a distant cousin of the activist.

Brosnahan will star as Anne Sullivan, Keller's committed yet controlling translator and companion.

Set during the early 1900's, the movie will follow Keller’s tumultuous time at Radcliffe College of Harvard University when her rapidly expanding worldview and sexual awakening brings her into direct conflict with the more conservative Sullivan. When Ms. Sullivan is courted by the young and brilliant publisher, John Macy, tensions escalate between the two women threatening the bonds of their friendship.

''Helen & Teacher'' has a screenplay by Laetitia Mikles and Westmoreland. It was written in consultation with a team at Helen Keller National Center for Youth and Adults.

A Killer Films and Sugar23 production, the film will be produced by Sukee Chew and Pamela Koffler.

Victor Paul Wajnberg and Russ Posternak will serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021