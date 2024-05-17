Kalki Koechlin to play American writer in John Keller's 'Her Song'

Kalki Koechlin will portray the role of American writer Olivia in the US novelist John Keller's debut comedy feature film 'Her Song'. "Been a fan of Keller's books, Know your Baker, Abracadabrantesque and Johnny Allan. He has a quirky and witty intelligence that is so reminiscent of New York and its diversity and 'Her Song' is both funny and unpredictably heartening. I Can't wait to act in French and English with this talented, multi-lingual cast."

Taking to her Instagram handle, she made an announcement about the film in a video. "Hi, my name is Kalki. I am a very famous actress in India. Everybody knows me here. Nobody knows me in France. I have 1 million followers on Instagram, but that still hasn't got us money to make the film," says Kalki at the beginning of the video. The 40-year-old actress then discusses her role in the movie. She describes Olivia as an American writer who observes individuals to include their methods in her works and feels that everything revolves around her.

The makers have not yet revealed the storyline, but they have uploaded a video of the actors and crew providing hints about it. In the film, Assaiante describes the story as involving "tiny villagers" in the Second World War, while Kalki adds that it is about cycles and life in general. "It's about hearing your song," concludes Clair. The project is being produced by Elea Clair and Marine Assaiante under the production banner Six and Midnight Films, who recently shared a video to announce that they will be working with American novelist John M. Keller and filmmaker James Ivory. Elea Clair and Zach Grenier will also star alongside Kalki in the upcoming film.

Kalki is also known for her works in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. She got a lot of appreciation for her projects like 'Made in Heaven' and the crime thriller 'Sacred Games'. In 2022, Koechlin starred in the English-language drama 'Goldfish'. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Later, garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

