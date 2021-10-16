Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:31 IST
Mel Gibson to star in thriller 'Hot Seat'
Mel Gibson Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson will be playing the lead role in upcoming thriller movie ''Hot Seat''.

According to Deadline, the 65-year-old actor will also produce the feature film which will be directed by James Cullen Bressack.

''Hot Seat'' follows an ex-hacker who is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get the young man off the hot seat.

The film is based on a story by Leon Langford and Collin Watts.

''Hot Seat'' will be produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla along with Bressack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

