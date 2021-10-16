Mel Gibson to star in thriller 'Hot Seat'

Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson will be playing the lead role in upcoming thriller movie ''Hot Seat''.

According to Deadline, the 65-year-old actor will also produce the feature film which will be directed by James Cullen Bressack.

''Hot Seat'' follows an ex-hacker who is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get the young man off the hot seat.

The film is based on a story by Leon Langford and Collin Watts.

''Hot Seat'' will be produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla along with Bressack.

