BTS video from 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' shows new villains

At the second annual DC FanDome, the first behind the scenes look at the making of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' was introduced by Shazam himself, Zachary Levi. In the video, Levi said, "We all establish something very important in the first movie and in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' we expand on that."

Further, fans got a look at Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, the mythological goddesses that play the roles of the villain in the story. "We have mythological creatures: minotaurs, harpies, and dragons," said producer Peter Safran as the teaser showed 3D models of the creatures. He added, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods takes the excitement and the action to a whole new level."

As per Deadline, the first 'Shazam!' released in 2019 grossed USD 140.3M domestic, USD 366M at the global box office. The new film is slated to premiere in 2023. (ANI)

