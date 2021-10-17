BTS video from 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' shows new villains
At the second annual DC FanDome, the first behind the scenes look at the making of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' was introduced by Shazam himself, Zachary Levi.
- Country:
- United States
At the second annual DC FanDome, the first behind the scenes look at the making of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' was introduced by Shazam himself, Zachary Levi. In the video, Levi said, "We all establish something very important in the first movie and in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' we expand on that."
Further, fans got a look at Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, the mythological goddesses that play the roles of the villain in the story. "We have mythological creatures: minotaurs, harpies, and dragons," said producer Peter Safran as the teaser showed 3D models of the creatures. He added, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods takes the excitement and the action to a whole new level."
As per Deadline, the first 'Shazam!' released in 2019 grossed USD 140.3M domestic, USD 366M at the global box office. The new film is slated to premiere in 2023. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shazam
- Peter Safran
- Helen Mirren
- DC FanDome
- Kalypso
- Lucy Liu
- Gods
- Levi
- Hespera
ALSO READ
Stakes are higher: Jason Momoa teases 'Aquaman 2' at DC FanDome
New trailer of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' drops at 2021 DC FanDome
'The Batman' trailer closes out DC FanDome; Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson share experience
DC FanDome: John Cena-starrer series 'Peacemaker' to debut in Jan 2022 on HBO Max
Robert Pattinson uses Bruce Wayne's voice in 'The Batman' new clip, ahead of DC FanDome