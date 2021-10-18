Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:16 IST
Memories of the Alhambra Season 2: Will it ever happen?
Presently, there is no announcement regarding the second season of the k-drama. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix
"Memories of the Alhambra" is a 2018 South Korean television series starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin-hye. The K-drama dropped its final episode on January 20, 2019. Nearly three years after its release, fans continue to hope that the creators will definitely return with Season 2 soon.

"Memories of the Alhambra" was obviously a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. The drama has grabbed audience's attention for its unique theme of augmented reality and earned praise for its high-end computer graphics, cinematography, and fast-paced storytelling.

In the meantime, a petition was launched to compel the creators to renew Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. Although Netflix or TvN has not yet made any official announcement on the show's renewal, fans are hopeful that Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 would come in the future. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit k-dramas was restored by public demand lately.

"Memories of the Alhambra" follows Yoo Jin-woo (Hyun Bin), the CEO of a finance company that deals with visual devices. After receiving an email regarding a groundbreaking AR game about medieval battles in the Alhambra, Yoo Jin-woo, travels to Granada, Spain to meet the creator of the game, Jung Se-joo (Park Chan-yeol).

However, Se-joo has gone missing and there he meets his older sister, Jung Hee-joo (Park Shin-hye), who is the owner of the hostel he stays in. His sister is a former guitarist too. Both get entangled in mysterious incidents, as the border between the real world and the AR world built by Se-joo begins to blur. When Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 returns, viewers might see some twists in the interesting storyline.

Presently, there is no announcement regarding the second season of the k-drama. However, the renewal of "Memories of the Alhambra" Season 2 could be delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates!

Also Read: Dead to Me Season 3: Recent production status & everything we know!

