Sarah Snook, Dave Lawson are married

The Australian actor said she lived with Lawson during the COVID-19 lockdown last year and thats when they fell in love after years of being good friends. Weve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic, Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on Succession, told Vogue Australia in a cover interview.Weve just never been single at the same time.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:00 IST
Sarah Snook, Dave Lawson are married
''Succession'' star Sarah Snook has revealed that she tied the knot with comedian and television host Dave Lawson in February in an intimate ceremony. The Australian actor said she lived with Lawson during the COVID-19 lockdown last year and that's when they ''fell in love'' after years of being good friends. ''We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on ''Succession'', told Vogue Australia in a cover interview.

“We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard,'' she added.

Snook’s ''Succession'' co-star Ash Zukerman, whose character once had an affair with Shiv, served as the witness at her wedding.

The third season of ''Succession'' premiered on HBO on October 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

