Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' to feature Hindi version of hit Sri Lankan track 'Manike Mage Hithe'

Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani's viral hit song ''Manike Mage Hithe'' is set to have its Hindi version in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ''Thank God''.

The original 2020 Sinhala track, sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka and composed by Chamath Sangeeth, attained virality when its cover version by Yohani and Satheeshan was released earlier this year. The track was overwhelmingly popular among the social media users, especially on Instagram.

According to the film's makers, the special Hindi version of the song will be composed by Tanishk Baagchi with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag.

''Thank God'' has been directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Yohani said she has received tremendous love and support from India and is looking forward to the new version.

''I am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of 'Thank God' for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon,'' the 28-year-old singer said in a statement.

Bhushan Kumar said the Hindi version of ''Manike Mage Hithe'' will be an exciting song for the singer's fans.

''We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans! 'Thank God' is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon,'' the producer said.

Indra Kumar said the team is thrilled to have the track for his slice-of-life comedy.

''We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. 'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year,'' he added.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, ''Thank God'' also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

