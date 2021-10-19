Seema Pahwa to pen autobiography

Film and television actor Seema Pahwa will pen her autobiography, chronicling her journey from the iconic Doordarshan soap ''Hum Log'' and talking about her learnings through the vantage point of key moments along the way.

The memoir is tentatively titled ''Jee Loon Zaraa''.

Pahwa says she has traversed a very long journey across different media in the entertainment industry and wanted to talk about her life and learnings through the vantage point of key moments along the way.

She cites three turning points in her career - the television serial ''Hum Log'', where she played the role as Badki; and films ''Aankhon Dekhi'', for which she won a best supporting actress award (Screen); and 2021's ''Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi'', which marks her directorial debut.

''I feel this is the right moment for me to share my story with the world. More than the specifics, I think it's the desire to remain positive under the most challenging circumstances and the need to look ahead that I want to share with my readers. How it has helped me and I feel I can help them,'' Pahwa says about her debut book.

The Sunflower Seeds has acquired the literary rights for the autobiography, whose publication date and publisher are yet to be announced.

Speaking about the acquisition, The Sunflower Seeds CEO Preeti Chaturvedi says besides being a great performer, Pahwa is a great writer herself.

''Through the book and her story, we want people to latch on to the zest for life and try to look for the silver lining in every cloud. Seema will share anecdotes where she faced hardships, and quitting seemed like a reasonable solution but she decided to keep going and to never stop experimenting as a professional,'' she says.

