Parimatch Appoints Bollywood Star, Elli Avrram, as its New Brand Ambassador

Loved by millions of Indian fans, Swedish actor becomes the face of Parimatch New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) PMI, a service company providing tech, marketing and communications expertise to betting and gambling operators in the international markets, associates with the millennial sensation, Elli Avrram to represent the brand Parimatch. Going grand this Diwali, Parimatch is all set to celebrate the festival of lights with a new face putting forward its vision to the youth. Elli Avrram is well known for her Bollywood movies like KisKiskoPyaarKaroon, Mickey Virus, Naam Shabana, Malang to name a few. She has featured in songs such as KudiyanShehar Diyan, Billionaire and Har Funn Maula etc. Elli came to prominence after participating in the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. Parimatch has released a commercial video with the famous Bollywood diva. She has played herself in the video, a celebrity who loves to work but in her free time, loves her parties, mingling with friends, indulging in online casino games and winning like any other person. The film showcases Elli as a star with a million fans, who’s a singer and a socialite and how she’s surrounded by the glitz of the industry. The video aims to bring alive the life of a celebrity and how it coincides with Parimatch’s vision as a brand and what it intends to bring forth for its fans. Friends, attention, favorite games, wins are the things they strive for in the Parimatch. Video - youtu.be/V3ghL_vRhWA On having Elli Avrram on board as a brand ambassador, Dmitry Belianin, PMI Chief Marketing Officer said, “We are delighted to associate with the Swedish Bollywood actor Elli Avrram as Parimatch`s brand ambassador. She’s not only talented but also passionate about her work and her ambitious spirit resonates with the vision of our brand. With this association, we endeavour to reach new heights of success and hope that this partnership will introduce us to a wider audience-base of sports fanatics.” About Parimatch Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of today's reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatch's team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as LaLiga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City and Everton. Image: Parimatch Appoints Bollywood Star, Elli Avrram, as its new Brand Ambassador Video: Bollywood Star, Elli AvrRam, is a new brand ambassador of Parimatch PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)