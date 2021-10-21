Sherlock Season 5 can show lead characters fighting criminals

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans have been waiting to know the developments related to Season 5. Albeit we still don't have any official updates from BBC One, the lead actors teased the possibility of Sherlock Season 5 multiple times in the past.

We still don't know when Sherlock will be back with Season 5, however, we can assure that the upcoming fifth season will feature the altered or different lives of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman respectively. The series creators, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss dropped hints on it previously.

"I haven't really thought about it. Mark [Gatiss, creator]'s been doing other stuff as well, so we haven't sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series," Steven Moffat opined in a conversation with Digital Spy.

Some previous reports stated that Sherlock Season 5 would focus on Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson who would solve the cases and fight criminals beautifully. The creators need enough time to make it unique as compared to the previous seasons. Thus, Sherlock Season 5 can be expected in 2022 or 2023.

The detective series, Sherlock was earlier extolled for the quality of its writing, acting, and directing. The series was nominated for many awards including Emmys and a Golden Globe in different categories.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch always talked about the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. The 45-years old actor cited to Collider, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

The viewers will be given multiple indications from time to time that Sherlock Season 5 is still on the cards. Sian Brooke, who portrayed Eurus Holmes, expressed interest to reprise her role in Sherlock Season 5. "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," she said.

