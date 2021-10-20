Left Menu

The Last Kingdom Season 5 could show a time jump, know more in detail!

The Last Kingdom Season 5 could show a time jump, know more in detail!
There is no official announcement on the release for The Last Kingdom Season 5. Image Credit: The Last Kingdom / Facebook
The filming of The Last Kingdom Season 5 has been officially wrapped up, and fans are ardently waiting to see it on Netflix.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'. The Last Kingdom Season 5 will focus on Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) who will 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

The historical fiction series continues to follow the unification of England. Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred over the Mercian throne in the previous season. Fans are suggested Aethelflaed's ally Aldhelm (James Northcote) could have taken on the role of Lord of Mercia.

The story of last Kingdom Season 5 will show a time jump as the main characters' storyline will come to an end. The official Instagram account of the series has already revealed the official and first look at the new character ahead of the final season's premiere. The official look at Aelfweard in Last Kingdom Season 5 has been revealed on Instagram.

When we last saw Aelweard, he was a boy. We got an official look at Aelfweard in The Last Kingdom Season 5. He is the son to King Edward of Wessex (Timothy Innes) by Aelfflaed (Amelia Clarkson), with whom he is currently married. The viewers will also see another son, Aethelstan, of Edward from his previous marriage. He is also appearing in the final season.

Recently, the series' official Instagram account posted a picture of Wolland, a Danish warrior, with the subtitle "This is not about survival". In the account, it was also written "Is it about something deeper?"

Although nothing much has been revealed about his character but it seems he will be introduced to represent the continuous feud between the Saxons and Danes, as noted Express.co.uk.

There is no official announcement on the release for The Last Kingdom Season 5. In April 2021, during the shoot of the final season in Hungary, Dreymon said, "Considering the circumstances, we're incredibly fortunate to be in production at the moment." He also said, "Everyone is doing their part, it's going very well so far and we hope to be able to bring something really special."

Dreymon continued: "I wanted to say thank you for all your continued support because we wouldn't be here without you and we're all sending you lots of love."

As the post-production work is a lengthy process, it looks like The Last Kingdom Season 5 will not arrive in 2021.

