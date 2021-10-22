Left Menu

Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut

but it also had a six, seven minute instrumental with an orchestra and some darker songs," Rhodes said. "We always feel comfortable trying out different things in different genres musically." The group began work on the album in late 2018 and worked on it sporadically in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 05:31 IST
Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut

When British pop band Duran Duran made their debut, they did not know how long they would last. But 40 years on, the new wave group are still going strong, releasing their 15th studio album, "Future Past", on Friday.

"We would never have expected to be still making music together after all this time. We were just kids and we came together in punk rock," bassist John Taylor told Reuters. "(In) the late 70s where nobody was thinking long term, it was like, could we just play next year?"

Formed by Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes in 1978, Duran Duran rose to fame with hits such as "Girls on Film" and "Rio". The band, with lead singer Simon Le Bon and drummer Roger Taylor, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Their new song "Anniversary" celebrates the 40 years since they released their first album in 1981. "'Anniversary' is a song that kind of celebrates the time that we've been together as a band, but it's also open to everybody and anything anyone might want to celebrate," Taylor said.

For their new release, the band collaborated with producers Erol Alkan and Giorgio Moroder, while Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, Japanese punk band CHAI and rapper Ivorian Doll, among others, feature in an eclectic mix of tracks. "We set our parameters very broadly from the very beginning. Our first album had dance songs on it ... but it also had a six, seven minute instrumental with an orchestra and some darker songs," Rhodes said.

"We always feel comfortable trying out different things in different genres musically." The group began work on the album in late 2018 and worked on it sporadically in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop for about 10 months.

"In some ways it was actually advantageous to have had a break because we'd never had that experience before, and we could look at it with fresh eyes and listen with fresh ears," Rhodes said. "It's got a whole new feel for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021