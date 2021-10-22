UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said. The 24 year-old man was arrested as he returned to Britain via Manchester Airport.
Twenty-two people died in the attack on crowds at a concert in the venue by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- U.S.
- Ariana Grande
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How British MPs operate from behind veil of charity, political activism: Report
UK scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds
British shares rebound on mining, travel stocks boost
British industry calls for govt action on energy prices, supply
British diplomat molested in Chandigarh