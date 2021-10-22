UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man

British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said. The 24 year-old man was arrested as he returned to Britain via Manchester Airport.

Twenty-two people died in the attack on crowds at a concert in the venue by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

