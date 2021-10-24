Left Menu

Athletics-World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador

He was suspended in July prior to the Tokyo Olympics for anti-doping whereabouts failures. "With great sadness, we confirm the murder of our sportsman Alex Quinonez," the country's sports ministry said on Twitter https://twitter.com/DeporteEc/status/1451765690831155200.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 01:27 IST
Athletics-World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador

Sprinter Alex Quinonez, Ecuador's World Championship bronze medallist, has been killed in his home city of Guayanquil on Friday, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday.

Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo said Quinonez, who was 32, and another individual were fatally shot at around 9:20 p.m. on Friday in the northwest part of the city. Quinonez won the 200m bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and reached the final of the same event at the 2012 London Olympics. He was suspended in July prior to the Tokyo Olympics for anti-doping whereabouts failures.

"With great sadness, we confirm the murder of our sportsman Alex Quinonez," the country's sports ministry said on Twitter https://twitter.com/DeporteEc/status/1451765690831155200. "We have lost a great sportsman, someone who allowed us to dream, who moved us... he was the greatest sprinter this country produced."

Ecuadorean president Guillermo Lasso expressed his condolences and said https://twitter.com/LassoGuillermo/status/1451890215988174852 the killing "will not go unpunished". Earlier this month, Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency over rising crime in the country. Quinonez's death marks the second killing of an international athlete this month after Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death at her home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021