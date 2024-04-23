Trap shooters unlikely to be in quota mix in Doha

India's trap shooters are unlikely to be in the mix for Paris Olympic quotas after the second day of qualifications at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha. At the Lusail Shooting range on Monday, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men's trap to end the day in 47th spot. He has a total of 94 over four rounds with one left to play on Tuesday ahead of the finals, where the top six qualify.

In women's trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian. Her four-round tally of 89 giving her 38th spot in the rankings currently. Among the other Indians in fray Vivaan Kapoor (91) and Zoravar Sandhu (90) were placed 87th and 111th in men's trap while Neeru (89) and Shreyasi Singh (84) were in 41st and 58th positions respectively in women's trap.

There are two quota places available in each of the four individual Olympic events at Doha. (ANI)

