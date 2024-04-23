Left Menu

Trap shooters unlikely to be in quota mix in Doha

India's trap shooters are unlikely to be in the mix for Paris Olympic quotas after the second day of qualifications at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 21:02 IST
Trap shooters unlikely to be in quota mix in Doha
Indian shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Sandhu training in Doha (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India's trap shooters are unlikely to be in the mix for Paris Olympic quotas after the second day of qualifications at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha. At the Lusail Shooting range on Monday, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot rounds of 25 and 23 in men's trap to end the day in 47th spot. He has a total of 94 over four rounds with one left to play on Tuesday ahead of the finals, where the top six qualify.

In women's trap, Manisha Keer is the best placed Indian. Her four-round tally of 89 giving her 38th spot in the rankings currently. Among the other Indians in fray Vivaan Kapoor (91) and Zoravar Sandhu (90) were placed 87th and 111th in men's trap while Neeru (89) and Shreyasi Singh (84) were in 41st and 58th positions respectively in women's trap.

There are two quota places available in each of the four individual Olympic events at Doha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024