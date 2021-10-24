Left Menu

Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker in new series 'Ahsoka'

Actor Hayden Christensen is all set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:04 IST
Hayden Christensen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hayden Christensen is all set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Disney+ series 'Ahsoka'. As per Fox News, the new series is a spinoff of the streaming service's insanely popular 'Star Wars' series 'The Mandalorian'.

Rosario Dawson is starring as the titular character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor who debuted in the second season of 'The Mandalorian'. The upcoming show will begin filming in early 2022. Dave Filoni is writing the series and producing alongside Jon Favreau. 'Ahsoka' is set five years after the events of 1983's 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi', in which Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker) dies, so it's currently unclear how Christensen will factor into the series.

Since Ahsoka was once Anakin's Padawan apprentice, it's possible that he'll return in the form of a Force ghost. Christensen played a young Anakin Skywalker/infamous villain Darth Vader in 2002's 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones' and in 2005's 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith', which saw him don the iconic Darth Vader helmet for the first time. Christensen later took a five-year hiatus from acting.

The Canadian actor was previously announced in December to return to the role in the upcoming series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', which will see him reunite with costar Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master. Premiering next year, the series is set ten years after the events of 'Revenge of the Sith', as Obi-Wan continues to watch over Anakin's long-lost son Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The show began shooting this past April and will also premiere exclusively on Disney+. 'Mandalorian' director Deborah Chow will direct the limited series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

