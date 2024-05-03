Left Menu

Canadian police arrest suspects in killing of Hardeep Nijjar, link to Bishnoi gang suspected

The report said that Canadian police are investigating the links of the alleged shooters to three additional killings in Canada. The Police are expected to share details later Friday (local time). Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:50 IST
Canadian police arrest suspects in killing of Hardeep Nijjar, link to Bishnoi gang suspected
Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Image Credit: NIA website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian Police have arrested some persons behind the killing of India designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year, Canadian news site CBC News revealed on Friday. The report said that Canadian police are investigating the links between the alleged shooters and three additional killings in Canada. The police are expected to share details later Friday (local time). Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

The CBC report further claimed that the "arrested men could be part of an alleged hit squad tasked by the government of India." This charge has been repeatedly denied by India. In September 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the Indian government had told Canada that it was not Government of India policy to engage in such acts like the killing of Hardeep Nijjar In its report on Friday, CBC news further quoted sources, saying that the arrested men arrived in Canada on temporary visas after 2021. They are said to be alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently under arrest in India. Bishnoi is accused of plotting the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

According to another Canadian news outlet, CTV news, court documents show the three arrested as Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar. They face one count of first degree murder and a count of conspiracy to commit murder. The arrests come in the backdrop of frayed relationship between India and Canada. Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged that there was an Indian government hand behind the killing of Nijjar, a charge that the Indian government had vehemently denied, calling it absurd.

Earlier this month, purported video footage of the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar surfaced, showing Nijjar being shot by armed men. Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The attack was described as 'highly coordinated' and involved six men and two vehicles. The India-Canada relationship continues to be troubled. On May 2, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned pro-Khalistan slogans at a public event attended by Justin Trudeau, and stressed that this shows the kind of political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

During the weekly briefing, the MEA spokesperson said, "PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well...His remarks illustrate once again the kind of political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence. This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens." During the Khalsa Day Celebrations that took place in Toronto, loud chants of pro-Khalistan slogans were seen being raised in the presence of Canadian PM Trudeau, as well as opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024