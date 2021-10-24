Left Menu

Bajrang Dal vandalises 'Ashram 3' sets in Bhopal, throws ink at series director Prakash Jha

The upcoming web series 'Ashram 3' directed by Prakash Jha has sparked controversy after Bajrang Dal workers ransacked the series' sets on Sunday during its filming and even threw ink at the director.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:09 IST
Bajrang Dal vandalises 'Ashram 3' sets in Bhopal, throws ink at series director Prakash Jha
Visuals from the vandalised sets of 'Ashram 3' in Bhopal.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming web series 'Ashram 3' directed by Prakash Jha has sparked controversy after Bajrang Dal workers ransacked the series' sets on Sunday during its filming and even threw ink at the director. The filming was going on at the old jail in Bhopal, where the Bajrang Dal workers stopped the vehicles and pelted stones at them, leaving some crew members injured.

After the incident, Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, clarified, "All the miscreants have been shunned from the premises and no one has been fatally injured, though some vehicles have been damaged. Further action will be taken against those responsible." He added, "I want to assure everyone that a similar situation will not be repeated again."

Regarding the incident, Bajrang Dal Bhopal leader Sushil Sudele said, "We want the film industry to be promoted here in Madhya Pradesh. People should get employment, but this land should not be used to humiliate Hindu samaj. In the earlier installment of the series it was shown that women are exploited inside Ashram, is it so? Stop defaming Hindus and if he wants to gain popularity then why not name any other religion and see the number of protests that happen." "We have given only a warning for now and Prakash Raj has said that he is in talks to change the show's title," he continued, adding "I repeat the show's name will have to be changed from 'Ashram' or won't be filmed here in Bhopal." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021