Left Menu

'Friends' fame actor James Michael Tyler passes away

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for portraying the role of Gunther on the hit sitcom 'Friends', passed away at the age of 59.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-10-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 08:28 IST
'Friends' fame actor James Michael Tyler passes away
Late James Michael Tyler (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for portraying the role of Gunther on the hit sitcom 'Friends', passed away at the age of 59. Tyler had been battling prostate cancer since 2018.

According to his representative Toni Benson, Tyler breathed his last on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, reported CNN. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," the representative said in a statement.

Gunther worked as a waiter and manager in 'Friends' coffee house, Central Perk. He also worked on several other projects such as 'Scrubs', 'Modern Music', and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'. In May, Tyler made a brief virtual appearance on the 'Friends' reunion special. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021