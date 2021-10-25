Left Menu

Fendi has previously worked with rapper Nicki Minaj and artist Joshua Vides. Kim Jones, who is also artistic director of menswear collections for Dior, another LVMH-owned label, is known for his flair for building brand heat in the luxury sphere through tie-ups with artists, popular culture figures and labels.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:01 IST
Kim Kardashian West collaborates with luxury label Fendi
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand, Skims, is collaborating with Fendi on a new clothing collection, the companies said on Monday.

The new collection of body-hugging apparel is slated to be launched on Nov. 9 and was jointly designed by Kardashian West and British fashion designer Kim Jones, said Fendi, LVMH's Italian luxury fashion house. The move comes as luxury labels seek to generate buzz in a crowded media landscape by signing on celebrities including rappers and K-pop stars, with an eye to tapping into their broad fan bases.

Skims, which in April was valued at $1.6 billion, has gained popularity with younger shoppers since its launch in 2019 by Kardashian West, helped by the reality star and businesswoman's huge social media following. Fendi has previously worked with rapper Nicki Minaj and artist Joshua Vides.

Kim Jones, who is also artistic director of menswear collections for Dior, another LVMH-owned label, is known for his flair for building brand heat in the luxury sphere through tie-ups with artists, popular culture figures and labels. Jones brought on rapper Travis Scott to co-design the spring men's collection for Dior, for example, and teamed up with Donatella Versace on a "Fendace" collection that brought together Fendi and Versace designs.

The Italian labels closed Milan fashion week last month with styles that mixed Versace's Greek key motif with the Fendi monogram.

