US-Saudi Defense Pact Nearing Finalization with Nuclear and Security Components

The United States and Saudi Arabia are close to finalizing a bilateral defense pact that will include security and civil nuclear components. However, steps towards Palestinian statehood and Gaza stabilization are still required. A senior official notes that while close, the deal demands further work.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 03:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reached a near final set of arrangements for a bilateral defense pact that includes a security component and a civil nuclear component, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The official said the deal was "more or less complete," but cautioned that certain elements, including a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood and steps on stabilizing Gaza, still needed to be completed.

"It requires more work. It is not done. Nobody here is going to say this is, you know, just right around the corner. It is really hard," the official told reporters.

