Riley Keough expresses gratitude to Dakota Johnson after Coldplay dedicates song to late brother Benjamin

Hollywood actor Riley Keough felt touched after British rock band Coldplay honoured her late brother Benjamin during a recent concert. According to People magazine, Coldplay performed during Audacy's eighth annual 'We Can Survive' concert in Los Angeles, with frontman Chris Martin dedicating the song 'Yellow' to Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Sharing footage from the emotional tribute on Instagram, Riley acknowledged Dakota Johnson, Martin's girlfriend, for likely orchestrating the tribute to her late brother. It was previously announced that the two actors are working together on an upcoming limited series called 'Cult Following'. "@coldplay dedicated Yellow to my brother tonight at @wecansurvivela. I wasn't ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise. And me love you @dakotajohnson and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video," wrote Riley.

Riley, who is Elvis Presley's granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, remembered her brother on Instagram last week on his birthday, writing, "Today's your birthday @jj_silkyhands you would be 29 today. I miss you all day every day my best friend." "We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together," the 'Zola' actor said, adding, "I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother."

On July 12, Riley marked one year since Benjamin's death with a loving tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of throwback photographs from their childhood. "Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day," she wrote in the caption. Speaking with a news outlet earlier this year, Riley defined the last 12 months as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

At the time, she recalled, "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks." The actor added that she still struggles with accepting Benjamin's death. As per People magazine, Riley explained, "It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous. If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't." (ANI)

